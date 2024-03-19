The diver went missing from a vessel off the Pātea coast on March 10.

The search for a diver missing off the coast near Pātea in South Taranaki has been called off.

The man was reported missing from a vessel off the coast about 1.30pm on Sunday, March 10.

Police announced on Tuesday afternoon the search, which had been focused on the coastline between Pātea and Peka Peka, had been formally suspended.

“After an extensive search effort by the volunteers and community members throughout South Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū areas, the diver has not been located.

“The man’s family and police want to thank those volunteers and their respective communities for dedicating their time and energy to assisting with the search.”

On Sunday, police said search-and-rescue volunteers had located an item believed to belong to the diver in the vicinity of the Whangaehu River mouth, south of Whanganui.