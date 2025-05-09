South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon was excited for the district to put on a show on and off the court.

“The TSB Hub is a top venue, and we’re thrilled to be hosting this high-profile, nationally televised NBL fixture,” Nixon said.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase what our district has to offer and to give some of our accommodation and hospitality businesses a boost.

“It’s also going to be a great event for a lot of local basketball fans to enjoy.”

Hāwera's TSB Hub is the venue for the NBL fixture between the Manawatū jets and the Southland Sharks on May 28.

Manawatū Jets shooting guard and Tall Blacks captain Corey Webster is excited for the opportunity to play in Hāwera.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring high-level basketball to South Taranaki, and I’m confident fans from both Manawatū and the local area will turn out in force.

“The atmosphere should be something special, and we’re looking forward to putting on a strong performance”.

Halftime entertainment from two local junior basketball teams should add to that atmosphere.

The monthly Bizlink Hāwera Business After 5 event will take place at the TSB Hub the night before, with the Manawatū Jets attending as special guests.

Tickets are available on the Jets event page on the Flicket website.

The Sky Broadband Rapid League game tips off at 6pm, followed by the main game at 7pm.