Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Hāwera to host National Basketball League game

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

The NBL Manawatū Jets team will adopt Hāwera as their new home on May 28 as they play the Southland Sharks.

The NBL Manawatū Jets team will adopt Hāwera as their new home on May 28 as they play the Southland Sharks.

Hāwera is gearing up to host a Sal’s National Basketball League fixture.

The TSB Hub will host the Manawatū Jets and Southland Sharks on May 28.

The Property Brokers Manawatū Jets are currently fourth on the ladder with an 8-4 record.

The opportunity to bring the fixture to Hāwera arose when the Jets’ usual home venue in Palmerston North was unavailable for the scheduled date.

The South Taranaki District Council and representatives of the Hāwera Basketball Association worked closely with the Jets to meet the requirements to host the game.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon was excited for the district to put on a show on and off the court.

“The TSB Hub is a top venue, and we’re thrilled to be hosting this high-profile, nationally televised NBL fixture,” Nixon said.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase what our district has to offer and to give some of our accommodation and hospitality businesses a boost.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s also going to be a great event for a lot of local basketball fans to enjoy.”

Hāwera's TSB Hub is the venue for the NBL fixture between the Manawatū jets and the Southland Sharks on May 28.
Hāwera's TSB Hub is the venue for the NBL fixture between the Manawatū jets and the Southland Sharks on May 28.

Manawatū Jets shooting guard and Tall Blacks captain Corey Webster is excited for the opportunity to play in Hāwera.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring high-level basketball to South Taranaki, and I’m confident fans from both Manawatū and the local area will turn out in force.

“The atmosphere should be something special, and we’re looking forward to putting on a strong performance”.

Halftime entertainment from two local junior basketball teams should add to that atmosphere.

The monthly Bizlink Hāwera Business After 5 event will take place at the TSB Hub the night before, with the Manawatū Jets attending as special guests.

Tickets are available on the Jets event page on the Flicket website.

The Sky Broadband Rapid League game tips off at 6pm, followed by the main game at 7pm.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle