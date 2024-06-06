Marist and Kaierau will do battle this weekend in Whanganui's premier rugby competition. Photo / Kate Belsham.

Marist and Kaierau will do battle this weekend in Whanganui's premier rugby competition. Photo / Kate Belsham.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Tasman Tanning Premier team making that short drive from Spriggens Park to the Kaierau Country Club likes the symmetry involved in their derby clash on Saturday.

After a much-needed break for all teams across the Premier grade to heal up some sore bodies, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist has a receipt they want to deliver to Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

Marist’s players had their ‘come to Jesus’ moment where they took on board the messages of new coach Steelie Koro and his staff after the side fell away completely in the final quarter of their previous derby on April 27, losing 40-18.

What followed was a narrow defeat against table leaders Waverley Harvesting Border, a rugged draw with Byford’s Readmix Taihape, and big wins over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana and Marton – the latter by the largest margin in the competition so far at 46-0.

“Before the break, we’d been building pretty nicely, actually,” said Koro.

“It allows injured players to make their comeback. I think we’re confident enough.

“Coincidentally, that last game was our sponsors’ day – this week being their sponsors’ day, it would be good to turn the tables.”

Of the eight Marist players named in the wider Steelform Whanganui group, promising loosie Jayden Garland-Lower is out with a broken foot.

But that just increases the workload of the O’Learys – Ben and Connor – with Koro praising the exceptional work of the former.

The presence of flanker Samu Kubunavanua will likewise be crucial, as the Steelform Whanganui Heartland star is trying to balance his club appearances alongside rostered work commitments.

Halfback Daniel Kauika will want a big game against 2023 representative squad member Eben Claassen, who is making his comeback since his knee injury in the last meeting, with Marist rotating a couple of young guys themselves into the No 9 spot when Kauika was likewise injured.

“Trying to fill those positions is going to be key,” said Koro.

“It should be a cracker of a day.”

Stung to have lost their last match to Taihape, Kaierau is also welcoming back key players like Claassen and promising outside back Jordyn Leiasamaivao Turvey.

Influential representative prop Raymond Salu had not played since the previous Marist game due to a leg gash becoming infected but got through a 40-minute stint in Senior rugby last Saturday.

“He was good – trained well Tuesday night with the fitness and the drills we were doing – 50 minutes non-stop stuff,” said coach Danny Tamehana.

“There’s a few bodies back, that’s a bonus.”

With regular skipper Douglas Horrocks still away and fellow loose forward Tyrone Kemp suffering a rib injury in the Taihape game, Kaierau is very pleased to see the comeback of former captain and representative player Joe Edwards after a long injury sabbatical.

While named in the wider Whanganui group as a hooker, Edwards can also cover No 8 and this is likely where Tamehana will use him to make an important bench cameo.

“We talked about it. He said, ‘where you think is best, what helps the team’.”

No longer having a break on the rest of the field as they look to hang on to their home semifinal spot, Kaierau are expecting a much tougher Marist - coming refreshed and firing.

“They’re sort of hitting their straps – they’re a grinding team, just keep plugging away, staying in the fight,” said Tamehana.

“If we can ice those moments, especially those short-side moments, then it’s there.”

Draw, June 8

Tasman Tanning Premier, 2.35pm kickoffs unless noted

Kaierau vs Marist, Country Club; Taihape vs Rātana, Memorial Park; Border vs Marton, Dallison Park.