Heavy snow in the Central Plateau causing road closures has resulted in a significant delay to transport carrying the Whanganui Chronicle.

As a result there will be no Whanganui Chronicle deliveries in the following areas: Taihape, Hunterville, Feilding, Marton, Patea, Waverley and Hawera. Whanganui deliveries may also be affected.

Credits will be passed for areas that do not receive a paper.

The Chronicle apologises for the inconvenience.