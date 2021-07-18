Whanganui chief medical officer urges vigilance on spread of RSV

Whanganui's chief medical officer advises good hygiene practices adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic will also help prevent the spread of RSV. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Health Board is advising the community to be vigilant around the spread of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The contagious illness, which especially affects young children, is infecting people all over New Zealand, however simple hygiene such as keeping children at home and washing hands can help stop the virus from spreading.

Whanganui DHB's chief medical officer, Dr Ian Murphy, said adults with RSV had symptoms similar to the common cold and would mostly be able to recover at home, but babies and very young children can become very unwell quickly.

Older adults or people with compromised immune systems, or those with heart or lung conditions may also be more at risk from RSV.

Murphy said RSV was not a new virus and is common during the winter.

"If your child has symptoms of RSV – a runny nose, cough, vomiting, or fever - we encourage you to ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 or talk to your GP in the first instance.

"However, if their symptoms are getting worse, or they stop eating or drinking, or find it hard to breathe, bring them to Whanganui Hospital's emergency department," Murphy said.

The emergency department is being supported by health board paediatricians during the RSV outbreak to ensure more timely attention is given to young children presenting to the emergency department and Whanganui Accident and Medical Clinic with respiratory-related issues.

"In severe cases of RSV, or other respiratory illness, some children and older adults may be admitted to hospital, but in many cases, children and whānau will be given information about how to cope with respiratory illness at home," Murphy said.

"We all know the rules about infection prevention since we've lived through the Covid-19 pandemic and these rules equally apply to any other contagious diseases, such as RSV.

"Wash your hands, cough, and sneeze into your elbow, don't share drinking glasses and stay at home if you are sick. Please keep your child away from daycare or school if they are sick."

"We ask that visitors are kept to a minimum in the children's ward and that healthy children do not visit the hospital due to the infectious nature of the illness. All people who are unwell with flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit the hospital other than for emergency care."