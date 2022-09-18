Whanganui Business Awards back after four-year hiatus

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner and UCOL | Te Pukenga student Jordan Erickson in front of the new-look Business Awards on Victoria Avenue. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Business Awards are making a comeback after a four-year absence with a rebrand designed by a Whanganui UCOL student.

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said the rebrand was needed.

"It's been four years since our last business awards due to Covid-19, and a lot has changed," she said.

"I thought it was time for a refresh and celebration."

UCOL is a strategic partner of the chamber, and Garner said there was emerging talent coming from the Whanganui campus.

Jordan Erickson is in the final months of his third year of study for a Bachelor of Design and Arts at UCOL Whanganui, and was asked to design the rebrand.

Chamber member David Silvester, of Liquid Edge, supported Erickson in the design process.

The design Erickson came up with - a golden origami star - will be the key feature of the Business Awards.

Erickson is now working on a rebrand for the chamber as a whole.

"The mahi that the Chamber of Commerce does with businesses across our city, district, and neighbouring districts is changing. I asked Jordan to reflect the positive enthusiasm evident in our city and district," Garner said.

Erickson said rebranding the chamber was a new experience for him.

"In the past, I've made logos before and put them on T-shirts. But that's not the real world. It's about fonts, typeface, and checking to ensure they work in New Zealand and that you can use macrons for te reo Māori."

He said he'd wanted to continue the brand's connection with the Whanganui river while introducing a more modern look and optimistic colours.

"We get some cool sunsets here. The new colours in the brand are all there in our sunsets," he said.

Garner said Erickson had done a fantastic job, and that the new design would be launched at a chamber event in October.

• Nominations for the Whanganui Business Awards are still open, and close at 5pm on September 23 and the awards dinner is on November 5.