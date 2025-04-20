Pneumococcal disease is a common cause of pneumonia and develops when bacteria spread and create an infection in the body. This can happen when people are sick with another virus or if they have an ongoing disease such as chronic bronchitis.

“Every winter has its bugs and its consequences, but it pays to be really ready,” Davey said.

“For people who have long-term conditions like COPD, asthma or heart conditions, they’re more susceptible to any of the bacterial infections.”

Whanganui's Wicksteed Pharmacy pharmacist Shannon Burroughs says sunlight, rest and vitamin C can help prevent winter bugs. Photo / Eva de Jong

Burroughs said it was important for people to keep it simple when it came to their health this winter.

“Don’t underestimate rest and sleep, drinking plenty of fluids and staying warm and dry,” she said.

“Exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous but a little bit of movement for your body is really good.”

Feijoa season was kicking off in Whanganui and could offer a great source of vitamin C and fibre.

“Picking up free or cheap fruit from your neighbour is a great way to give your immune system a little boost.

“Getting sunlight during the winter months really helps as vitamin D helps to prevent and shorten the time you are sick from colds.”

Davey said homes with poor ventilation, dampness or mould could worsen or cause asthma conditions during the winter and this was a contributing factor in winter illness presentations to GPs.

Advice for treating the common cold

The flu is generally much more severe than a cold. Flu symptoms tend to come on quickly, whereas cold symptoms may slowly get worse over a few days.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Avoid alcohol.

Get plenty of rest and sleep.

Sucking lozenges or taking a teaspoon of honey will help soothe a sore throat or cough.

Paracetamol or ibuprofen can help relieve pain associated with a headache.

Saline nasal sprays or nasal rinses can help to relieve nasal congestion.

Davey said the first point of contact for people with winter illnesses could be their GP, Healthline, Practice Plus or a pharmacy for any advice or mild treatment.

The influenza or flu vaccine is free for people 65 years and over, pregnant women and people under 65 with specific or long-term health conditions. The full list of funded conditions can be found on Pharmac’s website.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.