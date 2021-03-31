Whanganui boat fishing contest on this Easter weekend

There will be hot competition off the coast this week. Photo / File

Boats in hot competition are likely to leave Wharf St and follow each other to the best offshore fishing spots this Easter weekend.

It will be the 15th Wanganui Easter Boat Fishing Contest, organiser Trevor Bailey said,

Most years there is at least one day of fishing, Bailey said. This year the fishing days are April 3 and 4, from 7am to 3pm.

Boaties will have to patiently wait their turn to launch at the slipway. Dead low tide is at 7.30am, so some may choose to get on the water at 3am to 4am.

In 2019 a five-year-old won the contest's top prize of a $2500 outboard motor. In 2018 there were 90 boats and 300 people entered, and the top prize was taken by a 9.5kg snapper.

There are lots of rules, Bailey said. No long lines, only three hooks per rod and a strict requirement to be in the weigh-in queue by 3pm on both April 3 and 4.

"The only dispensation will be if a boat is being towed, or if it is being inspected by MAF [Ministry for Primary Industries]."

The competing boats can be sized from 9m to 3m. Kayaks and jetskis are permitted, and one jetski has entered.

The major spot prize is again an outboard motor, with rods, reels and tackle bags up for grabs too. There will be raffles, with all the money raised put toward next year's event.

Prizes will be awarded for the best in eight types of fish - snapper, blue cod, gurnard, kahawai, tarakihi, trevally, John Dory and kingfish.

The briefing for fishers is at the Castlecliff Club, starting at 4.30pm on April 2. Entries close after that, at 6pm.

Entry forms are at Wilson's Hunting and Outdoors and announcements are made on Facebook.