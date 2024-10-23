Advertisement
Whanganui Athletics: Fastest Kid on the Block returns to give athletes shot at the big time

By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read
Fastest Kid on the Block at Peat Park. Photo / Sport Whanganui

The retention of the America’s Cup in Barcelona for the third successive time, the White Ferns victory in the T20 World Cup followed by the men’s famous cricket test win in India; sport in New Zealand is in good heart.

This is echoed in Whanganui with the excellent start to the 2024-25 athletics season.

The numbers increased this week with more than 100 excited youngsters accompanied by many parents and helpers enjoying the varied activities in warm sunshine.

The children’s section runs from 4.30pm for an hour each Monday.

The Fastest Kid on the Block has made a welcome return after a three-year gap. The programme will again culminate at the Pak’ n Save Cooks Classic in January.

The event and concept are not new, having started more than 20 years ago. Under Jodie Brunger’s leadership and Cookie Time sponsorship, it has been developed and improved.

Fastest Kid on the Block brings the sport to local neighborhood parks.

The short programme of sprint races in three age groups (under 9, under 11 and under 14) with competition after school (3.30 pm to 4.00 pm) the winners qualify for the finals at the Cooks Classic January 25.

The final is where young athletes have the chance to wear their neighbourhood colours with pride and experience the thrill of being able to compete on the same track as some of New Zealand’s best International athletes.

The first two qualifying days were at Peat Park and Lundon Park with young athletes being provided a fun opportunity to participate in a low-pressure environment.

Yesterday was the turn of Williams Park for the Eastern district with the final Whanganui event at Victoria Park tomorrow for the Western District.

The events then head to the regions: Raetihi on Tuesday, November 12 at Raetihi Primary School, Ohakune on November 14 at Ohakune Primary School and in Rangitikei (Marton Park) on November 22.

There will be also one in Taumarunui on a date to be decided. Information is posted on the Athletics Wanganui website.

The great concept is ready for further development and Fastest Kid on the Block has the potential to be successful in other parts of New Zealand with added merit when it can be linked to a major event such as the Pak’nSave Cooks Classic allowing young athletes to share the excitement of international track and field.

Although numbers for the second senior club evening on Tuesday were very slightly down on the first night a week earlier it was not surprising as the combination of events on the B programme is never as well supported as those on the A programme of last week or of the C programme next week.

There were over 80 recorded performances, and we were particularly encouraged with the 14 entries for the longer hurdles (3 in the 200m hurdles and 11 for 300m hurdles.) The 2x200m relay at the end of the programme had 14 teams competing with Team Gowan producing the fastest time.

Jonathan Maples again impressed, winning the 300m hurdles in 37.93 with Damian Hodgson in second with an excellent early season 40.03 performance and the promising James McGregor in third 43.17.

Grace Fannin was the leading female narrowly shading New Zealand under 18 Heptathlete Juliet McKinlay (49.36 seconds 49.63 respectively).

Both athletes faltered at a couple of hurdles in their first longer hurdle race of the season.

McKinlay later won the triple jump (10.39m).

This followed her weekend performances at the Jaydan Akuhata Memorial Meet in Hastings including a personal best Shot Put (10.65 metres) a sound Javelin (31.12 metres) and a solid Long Jump (5.27 metres) while back in Whanganui newcomer Angelina Stroske won the shot (9.73 metres) improving on her effort of last week.

Next week has the popular C programme with children’s coaching and events included starting at 6.15 pm.


