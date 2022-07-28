The team's last game of the season is at home to Massey University. Photo / Karen Hughes

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A 6-0 drubbing of Napier Marist last weekend has put Whanganui Athletic one point away from lifting the Federation Cup for 2022.

The team is at the top of the Central Federation League table with 32 points, six clear of Palmerston North Marist with a superior 10 goal differential to boot.

A draw away at Napier City Rovers this weekend will be enough, but player/coach Matt Calvert says they'll be looking for another win.

"We can't really worry about all the other (points) permutations that go along with it, it's about a good performance and a good result.

"Playing for a draw would go against our core values of how we want to play.

"I always want us to be on the front foot and taking the game to teams."

No one was getting ahead of themselves this week, Calvert said.

"That's the thing we have spoken about the most. We haven't achieved anything yet.

"If we do get the win then the season carries on, you certainly can't get into holiday mode."

The regular season will be followed by a three-week Central League knockout tournament.

It doesn't change the end-of-year standings.

If Athletic emerges victorious this weekend, a playoff against the Capital Premier League winners will determine who is promoted to the New Zealand Football Central League next season.

The team last lifted the Federation Cup in 2014.

Last weekend's win featured 60 minutes of the best football Athletic had played all season, Calvert said.

"We scored our goals from different scenarios and it was a shame we didn't get a couple more.

"We made it very hard for them to have any clear-cut chances in the game as well.

"That was pleasing for me, especially in my position (goalkeeper). Keeping clean sheets is massively important and it's important to keep those habits."

Athletic's last fixture of the season is at home to Massey University.

The game kicks off at Wembley Park at 2.45pm on Saturday, August 6.