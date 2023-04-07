The club is up against North Wellington FC at Wembley Park this weekend. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui Athletic’s Central League football season is up and running, with the club aiming to put two near-misses behind it.

The club went down 3-2 to Petone FC in the first round and 4-3 to Wellington Phoenix Reserves in the second.

Player/coach Matt Calvert said the first two weeks of a season were a “welcome to the league-type experience”.

It’s the first time the club has been in the Central League since the 1990s.

“Now we know what it’s all about. We know where you get punished and how much more cut-throat the level is,” he said.

“We’ve also shown our potential and I think we’ve drawn the respect of the opposition we’ve played against, and anyone who has come and watched us.”

The five goals scored so far this season had been shared among five different players, which was a good sign, Calvert said.

A never-say-die attitude was another positive.

“The goals we’re conceding have come about from individual mistakes but the goals we’re scoring have come about from setting good traps out of possession, good set piece plays and good open-end plays.

“You need that. You can’t just be a team that relies on one player. We’ve got strikers that are in good form and we’ve got defenders that can score goals.”

Like the first two games, this week’s fixture against North Wellington FC will be at Wembley Park.

Calvert said crowd numbers had been unbelievable to start the season, with 300 people coming to the first game and 500-600 turning out for last week’s match.

“People would have left the ground and felt like they had been entertained, whether it was the football or the atmosphere on the sideline.

“We have a great supporters group who call themselves the Wilkie Street Elite, and they’ve been absolutely fantastic.

“There is nothing better than walking out and seeing every side of the ground full of people, with everyone in really good spirits.”

The team had to make sure people kept turning up by playing well and representing the Whanganui community as best it could, he said.

“We want results but we also want it to be a spectacle that people want to come and watch, especially those that aren’t in the football circle.

“Things will kick on even more when we get that first result, and that’s not far off, it really, really isn’t.

“I think we’re even more positive and determined than we were in week one.”

Whanganui Athletic play North Wellington FC at Wembley Park on Saturday at 3pm.











