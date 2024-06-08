Whanganui artist Leonie Sharp won the people's choice award at the NZ Art Show in Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui artist Leonie Sharp won the people's choice award at the NZ Art Show in Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Whanganui artists won coveted awards at the New Zealand Art Show held at Wellington’s TSB Arena.

Leonie Sharp brought home the people’s choice award for her mixed-media work Sacred Peaks.

The $3000 prize, sponsored by Brendan Foot Supersite, was awarded after a double selection process.

“The sponsors selected 10 works and visitors were each given a red token to place in the slot for their selection,” Sharp said.

“It’s amazing to have your work chosen by the people. The other selected works were all really good as well.”

Known for her beautiful woven feather work, Sharp also uses paper and natural fibres to make patterns that fit the shapes of traditional and contemporary designs.

“I wanted to try something different and decided to try a landscape,” she said.

“I felt quite pleased with it but the affirmation from people’s votes is a real confidence boost.”

Sharp said she appreciated seeing Whanganui faces in the crowd visiting the show over King’s Birthday Weekend.

“It’s an art show rather than an exhibition and it’s very popular.

“It can seem a bit overwhelming so seeing those familiar faces was nice. Thanks to the Whanganui people who came down.”

Sharp works from her home studio the Nest in Glasgow Street, Whanganui.

Leonie Sharp's Sacred Peaks was selected for the People's Choice Award at the NZ Art Show.

Emma Camden received a $1000 highly commended prize for her cast glass work Structure in the highly contested Richard T. Nelson Sculpture Award category.

Judges described Camden’s work as “gorgeous” and praised her skilful “juxtaposing [of] frosted and glossy surfaces, geometric precision, and organic texture with architectural finesse”.

Camden said a friend nominated her for entry in the show and it was the first time she had participated.

“It’s certainly a different experience exhibiting at a big arena,” she said.

“The exposure was brilliant and the number of people attending was amazing.”

Camden, who is known as one of Aotearoa’s leading glass artists, said she also enjoyed working with other mediums and her next major project was a metal work.

“I’m working on my piece for the Sculpture in the Gardens exhibition in Auckland,” she said.

“Andrea Gardner and Brit Bunkley have an entry and Greg Tuthill, who now lives here, so Whanganui is well represented this year.”

Emma Camden's Structure was highly commended in the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture. Photo / Angela Tier

The NZ Art Show was held for the first time in 2004 and now includes works by about 200 artists showcasing more than 2000 original artworks created exclusively for the show, spanning all genres, media and styles.

The 2024 show was held over three days and for the first time included work by Toi Māori Aotearoa artists. There were also live music performances and the show expanded beyond the TSB Arena into the adjoining Shed 6 where a combined space hosted a celebration of artist groups, collaborations and emerging talents.

