Whanganui A-Gallery closed for Covid-19 lockdown but moves online

It might be doors shut for Whanganui's art galleries during Covid-19 restrictions, but viewers can still see some of the art.
A Gallery and Gallery 85 and will move their art online. It can be seen at the website a.gallery.nz while the country is in lockdown.
"Covid necessitates a major change to the gallery opening hours," A Gallery director Cath Watson said.
"But, it could be worse!"
While the physical galleries would be closed to the public at alert levels 4 and 3, the current exhibitions (and past exhibitions) are available to view online.
Watson said at level 3 she would be able to re-enter the galleries to pack and dispatch work being sold.
"Although there will be no customers through the physical doors until level 2," she said.
The current exhibitions Colour Field & Gonville Days continue.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre
What: In A Gallery – Michael Haggie & Paul Rayner – Colour Field
In Gallery 85 – Frances Jill Studd - Gonville Days
When: Viewing anytime online at a.gallery.nz
Details: Entry Free
Inquiries to 027 629 2545