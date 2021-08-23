Whanganui A-Gallery closed for Covid-19 lockdown but moves online

Barleyfield No 2, High Summer, Westmere, an oil on board painting by Michael Haggie, in Colour Field at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

It might be doors shut for Whanganui's art galleries during Covid-19 restrictions, but viewers can still see some of the art.

A Gallery and Gallery 85 and will move their art online. It can be seen at the website a.gallery.nz while the country is in lockdown.

"Covid necessitates a major change to the gallery opening hours," A Gallery director Cath Watson said.

"But, it could be worse!"

While the physical galleries would be closed to the public at alert levels 4 and 3, the current exhibitions (and past exhibitions) are available to view online.



Watson said at level 3 she would be able to re-enter the galleries to pack and dispatch work being sold.

"Although there will be no customers through the physical doors until level 2," she said.

The current exhibitions Colour Field & Gonville Days continue.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre

What: In A Gallery – Michael Haggie & Paul Rayner – Colour Field

In Gallery 85 – Frances Jill Studd - Gonville Days

When: Viewing anytime online at a.gallery.nz

Details: Entry Free

Inquiries to 027 629 2545