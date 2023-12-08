Marathon runners at the start of last year's 3 Bridges Marathon. Photo / Peter Jones

The largest-ever field for the Pak‘nSave Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon will take its marks this weekend in ideal conditions for running.

Race organiser Paula Conder said so far around 900 people had entered Sunday’s event and she expected another 100 or so people to enter before the race start.

“We’re thinking once we’ve got late entries in and things like that we’ll be pretty close to 1000,” she said.

Conder said the 2023 event would break last year’s record for the largest number of entrants.

While entries for the full marathon were around the same as in previous years, the half- and quarter-marathons would both have their biggest-ever fields.

“So across the board, it’s made it our biggest numbers,” she said.

A large turnout of spectators was also expected if the weather played along.

“At the moment it looks like it’s possibly going to be slightly overcast, which will be perfect for running and I’d say it’ll be good for the spectators as well,” Conder said.

Spectators will be treated to live entertainment at the race hub at Pākaitore from 11.30am until the prizegiving at 1.30pm.

Whanganui Veterinary Services will run a sausage sizzle and there will be a lolly scramble.

“We are very grateful for the generous support of many local businesses and clubs,” Conder said.

The event is being assisted by the Whanganui Army Cadet Unit, Aotea Central Māori Wardens, Whanganui Cancer Society, Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board, Wanganui Croquet Club and Whanganui Camera Club.

The course had been officially measured so the race could be used as a qualifying event for the world’s biggest marathons, such as Boston and New York, while also being cheap to enter compared to similar events.

“Usually when you try to do that you’re paying probably $150-plus to enter the marathon whereas ours has remained under the $100 mark which, for a lot of people, means it’s more affordable.”

She thought Whanganui had become more of a travellers’ destination in recent years, which helped draw more attention to the race.

Each year people commented on how they loved the community feel of the event, which was in contrast to many marathons around the country, Conder said.

“A lot of the bigger marathons around New Zealand now are often organised by big companies or even people from outside of New Zealand.

“I think they like the fact that our event has stayed as a local event and is organised by a local club.”

The event is on Sunday, December 10, with the first event, the full marathon walk, getting under way from Pākaitore at 6am.

Late entries for the event are being taken at the race pack pick-up in Pak‘nSave Whanganui’s underground carpark from 5.30-7.30pm on Saturday, and on Sunday at Pākaitore from 5.30am up to an hour before race start time.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.