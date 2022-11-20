Surface flooding was reported on Anzac Parade on Saturday night as nearly 40mm of rain fell in Whanganui between Friday and Sunday. Photo / Tamsyn Hansen-Hill

Surface flooding was reported on Anzac Parade on Saturday night as nearly 40mm of rain fell in Whanganui between Friday and Sunday. Photo / Tamsyn Hansen-Hill

Nearly 40mm of rain fell in Whanganui between Friday and Sunday, with more to come for the rest of the week.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said 39.8mm of rainfall was measured between Friday and midday Sunday at the Whanganui Airport weather station.

Owen said the majority of the rainfall occurred between 4pm Friday and 3am Saturday, which was a lot to have fallen in such a short period.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said there was some surface flooding reported on Anzac Pde on Saturday night, but it receded fairly quickly.

The highest amount of rainfall in the region was measured at the weather station at Santoft with 64.3mm.

Looking ahead into the week, Owen said a new weather system was expected to bring more rain across the region.

“We’re moving into a different system for the next few days.

“From Monday right until the end of the week, we’re going to be looking at either westerlies or southwesterlies and a series of fronts crossing the area,” she said.

Occasional showers can be expected on Monday morning, becoming more frequent in the afternoon with a low risk of thunderstorms.

Similar weather can be expected for the week, except for the risk of thunderstorms, with one or two showers expected in between the weather fronts, followed by a period of rain as it moves across the region.

Temperature-wise, the beginning of the week was expected to be much warmer than normal for this time of year, with highs of 23C and 25C forecast for Monday and Tuesday, Owen said.

“That’s about four or five degrees above the average for this time of year.”

However, from Wednesday onwards, temperatures were expected to drop to a high of 20C, which Owen said was normal for November.