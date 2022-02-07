Sid McAuliffe (kneeling, right) says he often compares target shooting to golf. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Westmere Miniature Rifle Club is holding a fundraiser in a fortnight and organisers are hoping the event will attract new members and provide a much-needed financial boost.

Teams of four are invited to take part, with the Municipal Business House Shield up for grabs.

The team in last place receives the 'Barn Door Shield'.

Westmere coach Sid McAuliffe said the sport itself provided an "equal playing field" for people of all ages.

"We usually go from around the age of 12 right up to when you can't see or hold a rifle anymore. I'm almost getting into that bracket myself.

"I often compare it with golf. You can go out here and have a great shot and think 'yep, I can do this', and then the next six might be complete rubbish.

"Hopefully that just encourages you to keep going."

Competitors use .22 calibre target rifles, shooting targets at a distance of 25 yards [22.6 metres].

There are 11 diagrams on each target, 10 of which make up the final score.

Concentration and calmness were very important when it came to shooting well, McAuliffe said.

"You've got to try and keep your heart rate down and stay relaxed. You can't be tense.

McAuliffe, who is a life member at Westmere, said there were around 20 regulars at the club.

"We have far fewer members than we used to have, but that's just the way the world has gone, especially with Covid-19.

"Across Whanganui, membership is probably about a sixth or seventh of what it was in the 1980s."

There are currently three clubs that make up the Whanganui competition - Westmere, RSA and Marton.

"There are five or six competitions during the year, and there's also interclub, where you are shooting against each other.

"If you're a full member, you can shoot anywhere in New Zealand if you want to.

"Some associations have open championships. Those that are really keen can shoot virtually every weekend during the season."

McAuliffe said an outdoor range at the Wanganui Pistol Club on Airport Road was also available to Westmere members during the summer.

"That's 50 metres, which is the international competition length."

People are graded under national rules as soon as they join a club.

"They then compete against those who are at a similar level," McAuliffe said.

"There are experienced shooters at Westmere who can guide and coach, and help you get the best score you possibly can.

"We want people to succeed."

While there had been an increase in anti-gun sentiment among the public in recent years, a sport like target shooting remained a safe option, McAuliffe said.

"New Zealand is a nation that loves to hunt, and we quite often have parents bringing their children along to introduce them to guns in a controlled situation, where they have to have enough discipline to know how to hold a rifle."

Westmere Miniature Rifle Club's Municipal Business House competition runs on February 22 and 23, and March 2 and 3.

Vaccine passes are required for entry.

For more information, email sid.juse@xtra.co.nz or malandmars@gmail.com.