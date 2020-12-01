Wellington Heads play at Whanganui Musicians Club on December 4

Wellington Heads will have the dance floor pumping at the Whanganui Musicians Club this Friday. Photo / Supplied

It's that time of year again, and the atmosphere is sure to be festive at the Musicians Club this Friday for the final club night of 2020.

The featured group will be the capital city band Wellington Heads, performing their blend of original music they have been playing for 20 years in and around their city and throughout the country.

The band consists of three core songwriter-musicians - Geoff Keith, Neil Worboys and Bill Wood. Their songs comment on life experiences with a distinctive Wellington flavour. They have developed their own sound through the influences of Kansas City and Chicago style blues, jazz, the swinging R&B of Louis Jordan and Ray Charles, and infused with Pacific/Hawaiian rhythms and Latino feels.

They will be playing songs from their fifth and most recent album Southern Night Sky as well as a bunch of new numbers and tunes from their extensive back catalogue.

"Sharp and energetic, Wellington Heads entice people to the dance floor …"

The line-up coming to Whanganui looks like this: Neil Worboys (lead vocals, harmonica, guitar), Bill Wood (guitars, vocals), Geoff Keith (bass, vocals), Greg Crayford (drums), Phil Costello (saxophones) and Tom Hulland (trumpet).

The Whanganui Musicians Club is at 65 Drews Ave, and doors are open at 7pm. General admission is $15 and members pay $10. You will hear local musicians performing before (and perhaps after) the headline act. It's bring your own food and drink, and join the party. That's this Friday, December 4. We look forward to seeing you.