Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Welcome to the Club: Whanganui Table Tennis Club

5 minutes to read
Larn Sweeney returned to the club two years ago. Photo / Bevan Conley

Larn Sweeney returned to the club two years ago. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui has a huge number of clubs, covering all sorts of interests. Our reporters have been finding out more about some of them for our Welcome to the Club series. Today Mike Tweed checks out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.