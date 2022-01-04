Welcome to the Club: Community Drumming Whanganui

Tracy Coneybeer leads a rhythm on the dununs. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Whanganui has a huge number of clubs, covering all sorts of interests. Our reporters have been finding out more about some of them for our Welcome to the Club series. Laurel Stowell went along to Community Drumming Whanganui's get-together to learn more about the group and its activities.

The driving rhythms of West African drumming keep Community Drumming Whanganui members coming to sessions week after week.

Kiki Herman joined only last year. She was looking for something new and inspiring, and chose drumming because she's moved to tears when she hears it.

She immediately loved the group.

"I come once a week. I don't like missing it," Herman said.

Community Drumming Whanganui meets every Thursday at 6.30pm at the Wanganui Arts Society rooms in Trafalgar Place. The session usually starts with beginner rhythms led by Dave Edwards, then members have a break and try something more advanced with Tracy Coneybeer and Celeste Enderby.

It's usually finished by 8.30pm, but can go later if the group is having "a super-heavy time", Coneybeer said.

Drummers sit in a circle at the Wanganui Arts Society rooms. Photo / Laurel Stowell

The drums and technique are from West Africa, with the Whanganui group forming in 2017 after Ghanaian drummer and teacher Koffie Fugah held a workshop here.

It moved from the Women's Network building in St Hill St to the Arts Society building, and has been gathering new members.

It has a committee of Coneybeer, Enderby, Jacqueline Brand-Holt and Louise Rostron but no formal structure. People pay $5 at each meeting to pay for the venue and for group drums and visiting teachers.

"Nobody is getting paid. Everybody contributes and everything goes back into the group," Coneybeer said.

Most members have their own drums, goblet-shaped djembe costing $300 to $1400. They sit in a circle with djembe between their legs and make a range of sounds with their bare hands.

There's striking the rim of the drum, striking the centre, letting the hand bounce off or keeping it flat - all giving differences in tone and pitch.

Community Drumming Whanganui members enjoy being part of a group and a wider community. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Playing is done together, with a leader setting and changing the rhythm. It can be fast and loud enough to shake the floor of the small building. The rhythms match village circumstances - celebrating harvest, the return of fishermen, welcoming visitors.

The name "djembe" relates to people gathering together.

"That's what we do. It's not so much one playing by yourself," Coneybeer said.

Being in a group gives her a good feeling. She likes that there's still lots to learn, and there is a community of drummers throughout New Zealand.

Studies of drumming show it's good for your health, she said - lowering blood pressure, reducing depression and anxiety and boosting immunity.

"Perfect at this time."

Dave Edwards has 15 years of drumming experience. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Relatively new to the group is Dave Edwards, who started drumming in Auckland 15 years ago and has toured with Koffie Fugah for two years.

He teaches a new group based at the Glen Ōroua Hall in Manawatū, and he plays the ngoni, a traditional Malian guitar, and the Zimbabwean shona mbira, a finger piano.

He wants to play in rest homes and schools, and plans to start teaching elderly people African drumming and dancing this year. He likes teaching, but is happy to share that in Whanganui with Coneybeer and Enderby.

Drumming has been a lasting passion for him.

"I'm enthralled with it. Now I'm retired, I spend most of my time on it," he said.

Community Drumming has performed at the Whanganui Festival of Cultures and Christmas Parade, the Koha Shed free food market, a beach cleanup, and to raise money for women and children in Rwanda.

It's likely to perform with Edwards' Glen Ōroua group in future.

To contact the group email communitydrummingwhanganui@gmail.com. Dave Edwards can be contacted by ringing 021 611 198.