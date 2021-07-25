Weather: Wind gusts up to 100km/h expected across Whanganui region

The Whanganui region is under a strong wind watch from Sunday evening through to Monday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The wider Whanganui region is on a strong wind watch from late Sunday evening through to Monday afternoon, with gusts expected to be around 90km/h.

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said most of the Whanganui region was under the watch.

"North of the city towards Taranaki and through to the central plateau around Raetihi, north to northeasterly winds may approach severe gale at times," Corrigan said.

The watch has been issued from 10pm Sunday through to 2pm on Monday.

Whanganui's township sat right at the southern border of the wind watch and would likely not experience the heaviest winds, Corrigan said.

"The town is quite sheltered thanks to the rugged terrain to the north. We are not expecting gusts to get that high, but they may approach that. It's only in exposed places where we may see gusts reach those speeds. It will begin easing off on Monday afternoon."

Rain is expected to develop on Monday morning, before turning to showers in the afternoon, possibly heavy.

On Tuesday, a few showers are expected before clearing in the afternoon with fine spells increasing.

Wednesday's forecast is looking more promising, when strong westerlies should have eased and the temperature is forecast to move up to 14C. Cloudy periods and a shower or two are possible.

By Thursday and Friday, forecasts are for mostly fine weather, with temperatures expected to reach a high for the week of 19C on Friday.