Whanganui Letters: What controls do we have in Three Waters?

Whanganui Waste water treatment plant. Photo / Bevan Conley NZME.

Nearly $24 million to the council to sweeten the move to the new Three Waters entity!

After reading Monday's front page article (Chronicle, July 19), some things are not that clear. There is a mention of the wastewater plant debt transferring with the asset, but no indication of how that is to be handled.

A fully functioning asset may well be worth more than its actual cost, and it should be that figure, less the current debt relating to it, that is the value it is "sold" for. Will this money come from the $2.5 billion package?

Allan Taylor raised the issue earlier in the year – who will control our assets? Are we going to open ourselves up to being part of another local government organisation that has the power to rate/levy us as they see fit?

Can we insist on our key water staff being employed by the new entity to continue to manage the assets in our region. Will there be job losses?

What will the new structure (with all water assets managed by the new entity, and the scaled-down council activities) cost the ratepayer? If the assets and debt are transferred, we should expect to see a significant reduction in rates charged, and the new combined total of rates and water levies from the new entity to be no more than what it is now.

This may also be an opportunity to change the way rates (and water levies) are charged, and consider a rate and water levy on a per person basis. We are all part of the community so shouldn't we all contribute to the cost of running it equally? (Abridged)

RUSSELL EADES

Whanganui

End of capitalism?

Heather Marion Smith says there is a place for charging interest on commercial transactions but no ethical or logical excuse for charging it on public funding.

Surely this would mean the elimination of capitalism, the system that has in recent year lifted China out of the mire, using man's natural desire to improve his/her position in life, a strong driver of a work ethic.

If the Government could just print money and have no bill for it, all business would be left to the Government. It's called socialism or communism and that is a system that fails every time and produces tyrants.

China appears to be reverting, under President Xi, to the Government in every thing, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out in the future, with a population who have enjoyed the fruits of capitalism to one of Government with a finger in every pie.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

Vaccinate now

Come on, come on, vaccinate workers and families now ... then everyone. There are only 5 million of us. Every doctor, every nurse.

It is easier for elderly to isolate, if they are not already vaccinated.

The Delta variant is an absolute major!

SARA DICKON (82 and vaccinated)

Whanganui