Weather conditions vary for Whanganui this week

The weather should be “quite similar” to Wednesday’s until the evening.
“There’s some cloud building up towards the evening and probably some isolated showers coming in later,” Dube said.
“It looks like it will get more persistent and heavy towards the evening on Thursday and then into Friday.”
The clear conditions take a brief hiatus on Friday and temperatures drop back to a low of 10C and a high of 21C.
“For Friday, there’s grey skies, probably hardly any sun, and there’s going to be persistent showers throughout the day which should start clearing into the evening,” Dube said.
Clear skies are forecast to return for a consistent weekend as the low temperature drops back to single digits with 8C and a high of 19C.
Fine conditions can be expected through the weekend with the chance of a mild wind picking up on Sunday.
“For the whole week, the wind should stay quiet, calm and only starting building up on Sunday but still not getting too strong,” Dube said.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.
Save