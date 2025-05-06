Weather conditions vary for Whanganui this week

Whanganui's forecast low temperatures return to double digits for the work week. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

6 May, 2025 02:10 AM 2 mins to read

Whanganui's forecast low temperatures return to double digits for the work week. Photo / NZME

Whanganui weather conditions are expected to vary this week with a lack of wind the only constant through to the weekend.

From Wednesday, morning temperatures should return to double digits with a forecast low of 10C and high of 20C.

Metservice meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube said conditions should remain mostly clear.

“It should be mostly fine with some passing cloud, nothing major really,” she said.

Thursday can expect a brief return to warmer temperatures with a high of 23C and a low of 15C.