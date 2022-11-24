Jack Amon aims to race in Italy in the near future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jack Amon aims to race in Italy in the near future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Waverley kart driver Jack Amon’s trophy cabinet has its first big entry.

The 13-year-old took out the Top Half Vortex ROK DVS Junior series, holding off Hawke’s Bay’s Daniel McMillan.

“I’ve won little events, but nothing as big as this,” he said.

Top Half refers to the top half of the North Island, while the Vortex ROK DVS is the type of engine all drivers in the class use.

The series features four rounds - Auckland, Hamilton, Tokoroa and Te Puke - with each hosting five races.

The Te Puke round was moved back to Hamilton this year due to flooding on the track.

Jack, who is a boarder at Whanganui Collegiate, said the keys to being a good kart driver were consistency and fitness.

“You need to stay on the track for every race. It’s not necessarily about winning every one, but you want to stay in the top three.

“Everyone drives pretty clean and smooth in this class because if you crash, you can’t get back in the race.”

The Vortex ROK DVS engine requires a push-start.

That wasn’t easy to do by yourself, especially mid-race, Jack said.

He was on the podium for three of the four rounds.

Jack Amon will be back in action almost immediately. Photo / Bevan Conley

His younger brother Max came fourth in the Vortex ROK DVS Junior series, and the youngest racing Amon, Sam, finished 12th in the Cadet ROK series.

Jack said his father Chris got him into the sport.

“It came from just driving around in the ute with Dad. One day he said, ‘We should start karting, it sounds like a bit of fun’.

“I never expected to go very far, but I’ve ended up here.”

Chris, mother Karley Amon, and grandad Rob Amon make up Jack’s crew, along with engine specialist Maurice Frost from Supreme Kart Supplies in New Plymouth.

Jack will be sticking with karts for a while, before a possible switch to car racing.

He finished fourth in the DVS Junior class at this year’s national championships.

“I’m going to keep hunting titles and hopefully win a seat for New Zealand to go to the Rok Cup.”

Rok Cup series’ take place all over the world, with winning drivers being given the chance to compete in the super-final in Italy.

This year, a team of seven travelled from New Zealand for that event.

The Amons are distant relatives of New Zealand Formula 1 legend Chris Amon, who also attended Whanganui Collegiate.

“In the house I board in, one of the dorms is actually named after him,” Jack said.

There won’t be much time to celebrate his victory, with Amon beginning his quest for a Goldstar series title this weekend.

That covers the lower half of the North Island.



































