Wanganui Cup Day pulls in 5000 punters to Whanganui race meeting

Around 5000 people packed out the racecourse for Wanganui Cup Day on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

It was a glorious day in the sun for those at the Wanganui Cup Day races on Saturday, with around 5000 people turning out.

Cup Day is always the Wanganui Jockey Club's biggest day of the year, with a Christmas at the Races theme attracting thousands for the day of action.

Club operations manager Bret Field said the day was enjoyed by all, with a rise in young punters and more businesses choosing the event for their Christmas parties.

"We managed to get a day full of sun, so people were out in force. The event's just getting huge every year.

"People struggled to find a park anywhere near the place."

Field said this year brought in even more cash than last, despite the fact there were fewer races.

"On a punting front, we took in $116,000 on course, up around $7000 from last year.

"We had 43 scratchings, which is a lot less horses than last year, but the punting was stronger."

Organisers said they couldn't have wished for a better day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

As well as an increase in punting, Field said the number of younger punters also grew this year, with the club making an effort to cater specifically for young party-goers.

"We had a new area for the young ones with a party tent. We had around 300 booked in and that seemed to go down really well."

Field said most punters were well-behaved, with little need for security to deal with any issues.

"In all the years I've done this, it was probably the most well-behaved crowd I've seen. They're learning the racing etiquette finally.

"I had a good debriefing with our security and it sounds like there were minimal issues throughout the day. They were all in a festive party mode."

Field said the event continues to experience growth year on year, with more punters wanting to get in on the action.

"We had about 1000 booked into hospitality packages, and there was definitely a big walk-up crowd for general admission.

"The growth over the last five years is just astronomical. Let's hope it continues."