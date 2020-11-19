Greyhounds: Hatrick race card a prelude to big day

Friday's race card will see numerous greyhounds complete their preparations for the $45,000 Spion Rose (520m) and $15,000 Dash For Cash (305m) heats. Photo / Bevan Conley

This evening's Hatrick race card is a prelude to the high-class Group race heat action that follows next Friday.

Four open class races will see numerous quality greyhounds complete their preparations for the $45,000 Spion Rose (520m) and $15,000 Dash For Cash (305m) heats.

The Lisa Cole-prepared Bigtime Cooper has been flying lately as seen by his recent Addington 30.14s 520m win and his sharp Tuesday Palmerston North 25.67s 457m victory.

He takes his place in the race 9 open class 520m event where he will hop away from trap six.

Big Time Amie controlled the pace throughout when she delivered her 30.49s win last Friday. She raced from trap five then and she will do likewise this evening.

Big Time Seth secures the draw advantage from trap one. He can be forgiven for his Tuesday 457m miss from a wide draw.

Miss Potential gamely chased home Big Time Amie last week and she again draws favourably in the two-trap here. Her trainers, Gary and Sandra Fredrickson, will be relieved that the noted wide runner Big Time Baby has drawn in trap three.

Big Time Harley can be rewarded for his recent bold Addington 520m and Manawatu 457m seconds from his kind trap-one draw in the preceding event.

His litter brother, Big Time Mac, is reverting back to 520m racing following his recent solid 645m efforts. He is race hardened for this assignment.

Bigtime Brody nearly pulled off an upset on Tuesday when he only went under by a head to the current high-flying Trojan Hoarse. He is proven over the 520m trip and draws handily in trap two.

Big Time Izzy can feature, while the promising Big Time Frankie faces his toughest career by taking on the top class chasers for the first time.

The first of two open-class 305m sprints (race 5) sees Big Time Fairy returning from Addington after delivering her gallant 295m second last week. She can ping and run from her trap six draw.

Last Friday's 17.87s 305m winner Big Time Vegas can repeat from trap two, while Big Time Pluto is expected to be improved following her fresh-up Addington 295m dash last week.

Exiting from the one-trap will be the vastly experienced Fredricksons-prepared Bigtime Emjay. He won't flinch in his 137th race-day outing.

Race 10 is the second of the open-class 305m sprints, where despite drawing poorly in trap five, can see the proven sprinter Big Time Jonnie regain winning form.

A couple of locally trained sprinters can make their presence felt, including the in-form Lisa Olden-prepared Criminal Justice, while local conditioner Kevin Benson will be rapt that his charge Doomsday has been allocated the one-trap.