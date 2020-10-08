Greyhounds: Qualifying races for Waterloo Cup continue at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway

A top two heat finish is required to advance through to the final of the Waterloo Cup. Photo / Bevan Conley

The unique qualifying process to contest the final for New Zealand's oldest racing trophy continues at Hatrick this evening.

The Waterloo Cup was first contested in 1878 as a coursing event, and the time-honoured feature has contributed a rich history since.

Four tracks are used to determine which greyhounds will assemble at the Manukau Stadium on Sunday week to contest the $30,000 final at Group 1 level over 527m.

The Cambridge (457m) and Addington (520m) Raceways hosted Waterloo Cup heats yesterday, while the final heat will be decided at Manukau (527m) on Sunday. A top two heat finish is required to advance through to the final.

It comes as no surprise to see Lisa Cole=trained greyhounds dominating this evening's 520m heat (race 9).

Spearheading her charge is her recent Dairymaster Wanganui Cup winner Big Time Lantao who is seeking to defend her unblemished four race 520m record at this venue. Her early pace is an asset which she must deploy from her trap-six draw.

Big Time Brie is likely to relish her improved trap-two draw from where she is expected to feature for the majority of the trip.

On the other paw, Big Time Harley used his strength to out-finish his rivals when landing his 520m win here three races ago. Expect him to be sighted doing his best work at the business end here.

His litter sister Big Time Baby won't object about being allocated her wide trap-seven draw. She tends to race out wide and she looms as the potential booster to the race combos.

Looking to upset the Cole contenders is Miss Potential, from the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson kennels. She was brave when she rushed home late for her recent Wanganui Cup close-up third placing. Drawing out in trap-eight presents her with swooping claims here.

The race six open class 305m sprint has a real open look to it, where a podium finish case can be made for all sprinters.

Monday's Cole-trained 23.68s 410m winner Big Time Frosty secures the draw advantage via her trap-one draw.

Her kennel mates Big Time Kevin, Allegro Will, Sub Twenty Three and Big Time Gwyn are all stake-earning prospects.