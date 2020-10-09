Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui sports wrap: Athletic fall short of Federation title, City look to continue building squad depth

6 minutes to read

Athletic struggled to assert themselves all day, eventually losing 2-nil to Palmerston Marist and finishing second in the Federation League. Photo / Lewis Gardner

By:

Despite being on the brink of securing a Lotto Central Federation title for the first time in six years, coach Tex von Kwiatkowski and his Whanganui Athletic side are taking the positives out of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.