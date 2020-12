Volunteers serve volunteers at the Volunteer WhanganuiChristmas breakfast on December4. Photo / Shelley Loader

Volunteer Whanganui held a breakfast recently to honour their hard-working team.

It was attended by 52 people with the assistance of volunteers deputy mayor Jenny Duncan, James Baron, three from Community House, three volunteers who do the friendship lunch on a Tuesday at Christ Church hall, two Volunteer Whanganui Board members, plus the admin staff, Sandra and Elizabeth.

Community House manager Shelley Loader helped and brought her son to assist.