Design for the new-look Ohakune i-Site which will also get an interior makeover. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu’s two i-Sites in Ohakune and Taumarunui are getting a new look.

The premises are being rebranded with new logos and colours as part of a nationwide rebranding and future network strategy to enhance New Zealand visitor experiences.

Work has also started on a complete internal refit and refurbishment of the Ohakune premises, which is scheduled to be finished at the end of May.

Business relationships manager Kim Treen said i-Site staff were thrilled to be part of the rebranding.

“It’s not just about a new look, it’s about enhancing the overall experience for visitors to Ruapehu and aligning with our mission to boost tourism and visitor satisfaction across the region,” Treen said.

“This rebranding and refit represents a physical transformation and revitalises our commitment to providing outstanding services to visitors.”

During the renovation period, staff at both sites will continue to provide local knowledge, advice and bookings to visitors and locals, she said.

In Ohakune a mobile unit will be positioned beside the building, ensuring that staff can continue to offer uninterrupted support and services.

The rebranding includes the installation of new external signage, funded by the Visitor Information Network.

The internal upgrades in Ohakune are supported through a collaborative funding effort, with 50 per cent of the costs covered by the Ruapehu District Council and the remainder by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our updated facilities and to continue enhancing the visitor experience while underscoring the council’s commitment to the Ruapehu tourism sector,” Treen said.