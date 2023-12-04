The victim of an assault in Whanganui is in a stable condition in Wellington Hospital. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

The victim of an assault in Whanganui is now in a stable condition as police work to speak to witnesses of the incident.

Police said the assault left a man with critical head injuries, who was found unresponsive at a Paterson St property shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Wellington spokesperson said the victim is in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

As part of their investigation into the incident, police asked to speak to people who were at the address when the assault took place.

Police are now working to speak with everyone present at the time of the incident to determine what occurred and identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting the file number 231203/4869.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.