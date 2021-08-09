Urban design: Patrick Reynolds to give talk in Whanganui in August 21

Patrick Reynolds will bring some lessons from Auckland when he speaks in Whanganui about urban spaces. Photo / Supplied

The Gonville Centre for Urban Research (GCUR) presents A Public Talk on Public Spaces with Patrick Reynolds on Saturday, August 21.

Patrick Reynolds has a few hats. He is a photographer of buildings and places, a contributor with words and pictures to various media, and a servant to public sector governance. What unites these roles is a deep interest in the performance and design of our cities, how they've come to be as they are, what they might yet become.

Patrick joins us to speak about his work on urban spaces and our movement through them, and his own movements from observance to advocacy and on to governance.

He brings some lessons from Auckland: the challenge to retrofit a sprawling, auto-dependent new-world city with an effective and city-wide rapid transit system and how this opens up new possibilities for the city. What it means for place quality, the city's changing role as an engine of prosperity and wellbeing, and as a tool to face the many challenges of this century. And what this can teach us in growing cities and towns everywhere.

The event is hosted by GCUR founder Frank Stark, and facilitated by 2021 fellows Natalie Bradburn and Anthonie Tonnon. Refreshments will be provided by the New Zealand Institute of Architects, and Anthonie Tonnon will facilitate questions.

It is at 4pm on Saturday, August 21 at the Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum. Entry is free.