Operatunity's 'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' coming to Whanganui

The show stars singers (from left) Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Cameron Barclay and Karl Perigo, with saxophonist Bruce French. Photo / Lyndon Katene

An all-male cast will take you back in time with toe-tapping dance hits at Operatunity's September show in Whanganui.

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing includes hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s. Resident artists Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua and Karl Perigo are joined by Ten Tenors star Cameron Barclay. The trio, last seen by Operatunity audiences in the Fab 50s show in 2020, will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Grant Winterburn.

The cast will showcase great harmonies, sparkly costumes and supple dancing, with songs like The Locomotion, Do You Wanna Dance, Twist and Shout, Rock and Roll Medley, YMCA, Last Waltz, When a Man Loves a Woman and many more.

They will also pay tribute to many of the greats like The Beatles, Village People and stars of the rock 'n' roll era.

The band is led by pianist Grant Winterburn, one of New Zealand's leading accompanists who now works pretty much fulltime for Operatunity. Joining him are Bruce French – one of New Zealand's most respected saxophone players; Chet O'Connell, a super-talented guitarist who has played with the likes of Joe Cocker, Cher and Kenny Rogers; and on bass Ray Eade, who has more than 40 years' experience playing beside the pedigree of the New Zealand music scene.

With many shows already sold out, punters are urged to get their tickets as soon as possible.

Operatunity's You Make Me Feel Like Dancing tours 26 venues nationwide from August 16 to September 17.

The Whanganui show is on Thursday, September 2, at the War Memorial Centre. It starts at 11am and tickets include lunch with the performers.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.operatunity.co.nz/concert/YouMakeMeFeelLikeDancing2021 or call toll free 0508 266 237.