U3A screens French farce as final film of the year

Virginie Efira accepts the best director Cesar Award on behalf of Albert Dupontel for the movie Adieu les cons during the 46th Cesar Film Awards Ceremony At L'Olympia on March 12, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo / Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Virginie Efira accepts the best director Cesar Award on behalf of Albert Dupontel for the movie Adieu les cons during the 46th Cesar Film Awards Ceremony At L'Olympia on March 12, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo / Dominique Charriau/Getty Images



In Bye Bye Morons (Adieu les cons), Suze Trappet (Virginie Efira) is a hairdresser.

As a result of ingesting toxic sprays over many years, she is dying. Aged 15 she was forced to give up her child, and now with a terminal sentence her dying wish is to find her lost son.

She is joined in her venture by Jean-Baptiste Cuchas (Albert Dupontel) who is determined to end his life in an attention-grabbing manner.

This has the makings of a fairly bleak film until Terry Gilliam, gun salesman par excellence, turns up. Gilliam, from the Monty Python team, brings a strong hint that farce is in the air, but a sense of desperation is never lost.

The adventures that ensue have the usual gags including a blind archivist driving on a wild chase.

Ian Freer writes: "Bye Bye Morons is a wild jaunt that segues into something much more sincere. Come for the laughs, stay for the feels."

This will be U3A's final screening for their "on-again-off-again" 2021 programme. In many ways, the group feels they have been the lucky ones to have been able to screen a number of very worthwhile films, while lockdown has closed many theatres.

Bye Bye Morons will screen at Embassy 3 on Wednesday, November 24, at 10.30am.

All welcome. Bring a friend. Wheelchair access.

Bye Bye Morons

Written and directed by Albert Dupontel

87min Drama/Farce

France