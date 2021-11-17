U3A screens French farce as final film of the year

In Bye Bye Morons (Adieu les cons), Suze Trappet (Virginie Efira) is a hairdresser.
As a result of ingesting toxic sprays over many years, she is dying. Aged 15 she was forced to give up her child, and now with a terminal sentence her dying wish is to find her lost son.
She is joined in her venture by Jean-Baptiste Cuchas (Albert Dupontel) who is determined to end his life in an attention-grabbing manner.
This has the makings of a fairly bleak film until Terry Gilliam, gun salesman par excellence, turns up. Gilliam, from the Monty Python team, brings a strong hint that farce is in the air, but a sense of desperation is never lost.
The adventures that ensue have the usual gags including a blind archivist driving on a wild chase.
Ian Freer writes: "Bye Bye Morons is a wild jaunt that segues into something much more sincere. Come for the laughs, stay for the feels."
This will be U3A's final screening for their "on-again-off-again" 2021 programme. In many ways, the group feels they have been the lucky ones to have been able to screen a number of very worthwhile films, while lockdown has closed many theatres.
Bye Bye Morons will screen at Embassy 3 on Wednesday, November 24, at 10.30am.
All welcome. Bring a friend. Wheelchair access.
Bye Bye Morons
Written and directed by Albert Dupontel
87min Drama/Farce
France