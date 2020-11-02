U3A lecture series topical and thought-provoking

Pathologist Cynric Temple-Camp will deliver a U3A lecture on November 27. Photo / File

U3A Whanganui is holding their November Lecture Series again this year and have organised three exciting, topical and thought-provoking speakers.

The venue is St Andrew's Hall, Glasgow St, start time 2pm. All welcome.

The first lecture is on November 13 when Associate Professor Juliana Mansvelt, Geography Programme, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University, delivers a lecture entitled: A shrinking world? Social and spatial and geographies of ageing.

Geographers have been fascinated by the notion of a shrinking world associated with globalisation, the growth in ICT and changes in transportation.

Scholarly writing on ageing also tends to depict older people's worlds shrinking as they age. This presentation, which draws on Juliana's qualitative research with older people, examines this notion, and asks "Are older people's worlds really shrinking?"

The following week (November 20) Associate Professor Ian Laird, School of Health Sciences, Massey University, will speak about Prevention through Design in the Workplace.

Workplace hazards and risk are a major concern. Prevention through Design (PtD) is a process of integration of hazard analysis and risk assessment methods and subsequently taking the actions necessary so that risks of injury or damage are prevented. It is a transdisciplinary process, and a concerted effort is needed to achieve broad implementation.

This presentation examines case studies of workplace hazards such as noise exposure and noise induced hearing loss (NIHL) and opportunities to use PtD principles in the future.

And then on November 27, Cynric Temple-Camp, CEO Medlab Central, delivers a lecture on: A Pathologist's Reflections on Covid- 19. The Past, The Present and The Future.

The Covid-19 pandemic has probably caused the world to change forever. There are still more questions than answers. What was done right and what were the problems, locally and more widely? How does this virus differ from others? Where did it come from and where will it go to?

This will be a pathologist's personal view of these questions and others.

Admission by koha.