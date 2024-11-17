But this time Whanganui upset the apple cart, because while Taranaki wanted quick Twenty20 style runs in their second innings, bowler Connor O’Leary (6-30) denied them by ripping through the top order, with only middle order batsmen Liam Muggeridge (41 from 26 balls) and allrounder Jordan Gard (23 not out from 12) able to clear the boundary ropes like they wanted, declaring 107-9.

It highlighted a strong weekend for O’Leary with nine wickets in the absence of strike bowler Oscar Mabin, ably supported by Charlie Meredith who took a three-for in both innings.

Still, with a lead of 211 and a couple of hours to bowl Whanganui out again, Taranaki were confident their pace attack of Gard, Ryan Watson and Trent McGrath, backed by spinner Liam Carr, could repeat their doses from the morning and early afternoon sessions to secure the victory.

Enter Whanganui’s No3 Dempster, who previously batted securely during the awkward final overs on Day 1 en-route to a patient 106 from 211 balls, lasting until the ninth wicket to score the bulk of their 228 first innings total.

This time, after master blaster Nick Harding (26 from 17) blunted Taranaki’s early attack with a couple of big hoicks over the boundary to establish a quick run rate, Dempster took control with a magnificent 104 not out from 89 balls, striking ten boundaries and two sixes.

Skipper Greg Smith, disappointed to nick out approaching stumps on Day 1 in an important Taranaki scalp, redeemed with a gritty supporting hand of 66 from 69 balls, with nine boundaries and some crisp dashing between the wickets as the home side realised they had lost control of the situation, using seven bowlers to little success.

In a match-winning 154 run partnership, it was a shame Smith could not be there at the finale, giving up a catch off Taranaki’s Chris Logan with only 20 runs required at around 6.10pm.

But Dempster was not going to falter now, striking a big six to raise his bat for his second Whanganui century in less than four hours, and then Carter Hobbs lofted a drive back over Logan’s head to run two and wrap up a famous victory with a stunning 212-3 in just 33 overs.

Smith praised Dempster’s incredible achievement – not only for his beautiful shot-making, but also his game awareness and temperament.

When it was time to dial it back and see off dangerous patches, the Canterbury native defended stoutly and then lifted the tempo again.

“We certainly got the best of the conditions [at the end], but some of the stroke play was incredible,” said Smith.

“Very nice to get out there and score some runs.

“We didn’t know if we were going to chase [or defend], but when you’re on, you’re on.

“Give Taranaki credit to make it a game. The last couple of years, they’ve made games of cricket happen, so fair play to them.”

Smith also pointed out the wider team’s effort – even in the hot conditions on Saturday when Taranaki’s Rupert Young (78) and Bailey Wisnewski (97) were in control with a 170-run partnership, Whanganui contested everything and did not miss chances when they presented.

Opening batsman Joel Clark took an impressive six outfield catches across both Taranaki innings.

Chris Sharrock (37) made important lower order runs supporting Dempster, as did Hadleigh O’Leary (18 not out) while also taking two wickets with his spinners on Saturday.

“Very proud of the boys,” said Smith.

“One hundred per cent it’s all down to preparation.

“Maybe there was a stereotype on those Whanganui teams a while back, and while we do like to have a good time together, the proof is there that we are putting in.

“We’re working hard and I hope everybody sees that.”

Coach Warren Marr was on the same mind, after watching such a superb second-day fight back for a squad playing without Mabin or former professional batsman Ben Smith.

“They were always going to come hard at us in the second innings, but that played into our favour.

“Praise to Connor – he put in a massive shift this weekend, nine wickets.

“We went bang, bang, bang at the top of the order, so they couldn’t score at eight’s [per over], had to settle for five.

“[Dempster] absolute quality – he was the best player out there.

“Once Greg got in, they just dominated.”

After the rare achievement of back-to-back away wins, Whanganui now looks ahead to hosting their other near neighbour Manawatū in a top-of-the-table clash at Victoria Park on November 30th.

Scoreboard

Taranaki 1st Innings: 331-8 declared (84.3 overs)

Whanganui 1st Innings: 228 (78.2 overs)

Taranaki 2nd Innings: 212-3 (33 overs)

Whanganui 2nd Innings: 212-3 (33 overs)