The vehicle tipped onto its side shortly after 9am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A truck has tipped on Whanganui's London Street/State Highway 3, with emergency services working to lift the vehicle back to an upright position.

A number of police were at the scene of the incident on Tuesday morning, ensuring motorists remained clear of the truck.

The road is currently open to both lanes of traffic.

More to come.