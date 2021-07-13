Powerco working to restore power to customers in Raetihi

A wire fault has been determined as the cause for the outage. Photo / Bevan Conley

Powerco is working to reconnect 188 Raetihi customers who lost power around 8pm on Monday.

A field crew was dispatched to Pipiriki-Raetihi Road on Monday night to find the cause of the outage but they were unable to do so in the dark. They left the site around 11pm.

Crews returned on Tuesday morning and were able to find the wire fault that caused the outage. They are currently working as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs and restore power.

At this stage, customers are expected to be reconnected by 4pm on Tuesday.