Traffic delays in Whanganui as Anzac Parade slip repair work begins

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency will be working to stabilise the recurring slip on Anzac Parade. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays on Anzac Parade over the next four weeks.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has announced that contractors will be completing rock bolting to stabilise the bank near Georgetti Rd where there have been recurrent slips.

There will be stop-go works at the site from Wednesday, October 20, until Friday, November 12, from 9am until 2.30pm each day.

A Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said traffic would need to be held in both directions for up to 10 minutes at a time from Wednesday to Friday this week.

"From Tuesday, October 26, stop-go traffic management will be in place.

"Please expect delays and allow extra time for your journey when travelling on these days. Thank you for your patience while we complete these essential works."

The area has been the site of two slips this year, the first overnight on March 9 and the second on April 5.

Work to remove the loose earth was undertaken in early June, with an updated geotechnical report stating that a temporary shipping container barrier could be used until permanent works were completed.