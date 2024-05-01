There will be traffic delays on the Whangaehu River Bridge as it undergoes strengthening and painting works. Photo / NZTA

Strengthening work is being carried out on the Whangaehu River Bridge near Whanganui, with temporary speed restrictions in place from May 7.

Road users travelling on State Highway 3 south of Whanganui will have to follow stop/go traffic management between 7.30am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for about seven weeks.

A reduced speed limit of 30km/h will be in place during daytime work hours, and delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

The strengthening work involves welding additional steel plates to existing beams and requires traffic vibration to be minimised.

“Traffic queues will be closely monitored and motorists are advised to expect changes in traffic management as crews aim to minimise vibrations on the bridge and delay times for travellers,” an NZTA spokesman said.

As well as strengthening work, the bridge is being painted and scaffolding has been set up underneath the bridge.

“This paint work involves applying protective coatings to all three spans of the 110m-long bridge that stretches over the Whangaehu River.

“Following the painting of the first span, crews will move to paint the third span, and then finally paint the second span later this year.”

All of the work will take place underneath the bridge and, although it will not be visible to motorists, NZTA is reminding people to drive carefully and adhere to the temporary traffic management, speeds and signage in place.

NZTA said the works were about extending the bridge’s longevity, but it was still safe for vehicles to access it.

The overall project is expected to be completed by September this year.