Dancers in Coppelia are Kennedy Tate, Swanhilda's friend (left); Sinira Hague-Davis, Swanhilda’s friend; Amy Bennetts, Dancing Swanhilda; Peter Doney, Dancing Franz; Sophie Sturzaker, Swanhilda’s friend. Photo / Olivia Reuters

This weekend Shirley McDouall School of Dance presents Coppelia.

Postponed from last year after being rudely interrupted by Covid, the full ballet goes ahead at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Last year they managed to show snippets to the parents, but they’ve held on to the show, waiting for this moment to put it on stage, because, as tutor and principal Melissa Tate says, it was too good not to. At last, Coppelia in its entirety will be seen by Opera House audiences in Whanganui this Saturday and Sunday.

“But all of the children have moved up a level, so they’re not doing the same dances ... and we’ve passed their costumes on because they’ve grown out of [them].”

Melissa says they have 150 dance students performing in the comic ballet.

“Helen Doney designed the costumes last year and Shirley [McDouall] has input as well, then we have lots of parent helpers.”

She says they have cutting workshops where they cut out as much fabric as possible, bag it with the child’s name on the bag, and the parent either sews the costume or gets it made.

“Otherwise we have ones we’ve bought, ready made.”

Coppelia is one of Shirley McDouall’s favourite ballets and the school is putting it on in recognition of her 66 years of teaching. Shirley staged Coppelia for her 50th anniversary, which was the year that Melissa came back from Perth to join the school.

“I don’t know that there are actually many other ballet schools that have lasted that long,” says Melissa.

Shirley still remains with the school as adviser and consultant, always ready to help.

Olivia Reuters is a former pupil of both Shirley and Melissa.

“Olivia is my senior teacher,” says Melissa. “She went off to Unitec and got her Bachelor in Screen and Performing Arts.”

Olivia majored in contemporary dance.

“I came back, Melissa took me in ... it’s worked out: we’re a dream team,” says Olivia.

Olivia also has her Certificate in Ballet Teaching Studies through the Royal Academy of Dance in England.

Between them, the students and all the help of parents and Shirley herself, Coppelia is rehearsed, costumed and ready to go.

“We don’t get many full-length ballets, and I think it’s really important to keep that tradition ... and the stories that can be told. You don’t hear of Coppelia very often so it’s quite nice to bring it back and make people aware of it, and it’s an interesting, funny, comedic story.”

With a happy ending, in this case, they have made it a child-friendly ballet.

“And I think we’ve added different elements to the way Shirley might have done it 16 years ago,” says Olivia. “We’ve added tap dancing, modern and contemporary to give it another dimension.”

It’s not just classical ballet.

“Even though we’re telling the traditional story, we’ve changed it to suit the children who come to our ballet school, which has got modern, contemporary and tap in it now,” says Melissa. “And we’ve changed it to suit the audience, so they’re not watching just one style of dance for the whole one hour and 40 minutes.”

Melissa and Olivia worked together to incorporate the different styles into the 1870 ballet.

“We’ll take them through this vortex of contemporary dances that wind them into this mysterious world of Dr Coppelius’ toyshop,” says Melissa.

Even the toyshop has modern toys.

“It makes it exciting and interesting, because while people might know the story, they’re going to be surprised where the story goes and takes them on this roundabout adventure.”

Melissa says this ballet has a lot to see.

Ballet is a good thing for children to learn, she says. “It teaches them so many skills for life, even if they don’t become a dancer.”

“The kids that come to our school, it’s not necessarily the goal to become a ballet dancer,” says Olivia. “It’s coming for the joy and a love of the art of it.”

“The studio is built on respect,” says Melissa. “Respecting peers and teachers, and we respect the children and the parents.”

Shirley McDouall School of Dance teaches students from ages 2 and half to 18-year-olds. “But we have adults as well, who will be performing two pieces in the show.”

Coppelia is on at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on December 3 and 4 at 3pm. Tickets from Royal Whanganui Opera House Box Office or https://RWOH.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/17914