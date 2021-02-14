Touched by an Angel: We are all winging it, that's what angels do

OPINION

In November 2012, after the most difficult year of my life, this column began. I wrestled with these questions, "Can I have my own belief?

Can I believe and speak of things you might not believe, without risking my life and the lives of those I love?

Can I ask questions of spiritual things, and share with you as I contemplate the answers?

Can I follow a path that brings light to dark places? Can I? Can we follow our own paths and still be loved as we do?"

I believe we can, especially with angels touching our lives whether they are ethereal or human. So, this column has continued through these eight years.

It is a privilege to be served by angels, and to be part of some miracles created by angels disguised as humans. This week in my work room I found a small person with a tag that said, "I am Angel Cheeks, I will be there when nobody else is, to care, kiss away tears and bring smiles on rainy days."

I don't know how it arrived at our house, but the timing, as it so often is, was perfect for me as I reflected on how my week was going.

I was delighted to hold this small angel. It reminded me of this poem, penned by a beautiful friend, Vicky Weston.

"Hello Angel Angels are real, I see one in you, a shy, thoughtful being, struggling sometimes, with wings too large and a halo that won't stay level. Nobody's perfect, we try, we fail, but the Angel in you remains, despite your efforts to escape. So, Hello angel! Angels don't need shiny clothes, or elaborate manifestation. They work in small ways, as you do every day. God bless, my little angel."