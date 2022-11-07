

"The best thing to hold on to in life is each other." Audrey Hepburn

There are a lot of things in these times we would want to say matter. I have been thinking, how I can hold my focus on what matters unless I am first clear about what is important to me?

To help me focus, my Angels suggest I write down the ways of evaluating my priorities. They say, take time to sit quietly and ask myself what are the things that help me feel happy? Where would I like my life to be in 5-10 years? Who do I want to be?

Sometimes I feel quite grumpy and even a little depressed. In these times I have found that keeping a list of the things I am grateful for and reflecting on it most days helps me concentrate on the things that matter most without losing myself.

My Angels encourage me to care for myself and by caring for myself, I can spend more time focusing on what matters.

This is about making plans and turning off distractions, because distractions like social media, television, even those household things and especially worrying, can cause us to lose focus on what is really important.

Having a broader vision of life and not holding on to the past is another helpful thing I am learning to do. I have found that holding on to the past prevented me from moving on. Not holding on to the past allows me to hold to what matters most.

So, my friends, give respect to the people that matter the most in your life, the ones that have become most important and be open to the new ones you will meet. Be open to this journey do not put it off for later do it now. Have a wonderful week. And GO the BLACK FERNS.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy