Tōtara Reserve Kererū campground to open for Christmas

Totara Reserve in the Pohangina Valley. Photo / Supplied

Totara Reserve's Kereru Campground in the Pohangina Valley will open in time for Christmas following Horizons Regional Council contracting the removal of poplar trees to improve safety at the popular campground and swimming site.

Horizons' biodiversity and biosecurity manager Rod Smilie says the older Kahikatea Campground will still open for camping from Labour weekend.

"With both powered and non-powered sites, bookings can be made by contacting the caretaker, Kelly, on 06 3294 737.

"If campers have pre-booked camping sites in Kereru Campground and Kelly has not been in touch, please call her to rearrange or receive a refund," says Mr Smilie.

The process to remove the poplar trees should take between 1-2 months, meaning the camping season in Kereru Campground will begin in November/December.

"Removing this row of poplars provides us with an opportunity to plant native species in the area," says Mr Smilie.

Totara Reserve is our only regional park and has over 350ha of native bush. It is a haven for native flora and fauna.

The numerous bush walks will remain open while the poplars are removed, and other camp improvements, including water upgrades, increased pest control and biodiversity programmes will continue to be made.

There will be no swimming in Pohangina River at Totara Reserve until both campgrounds have been opened.