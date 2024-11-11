Advertisement
Toitū te Tiriti protest in Whanganui: 200 people march through central city streets

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
A hīkoi against the Treaty Principles Bill took place in Whanganui with about 200 protestors walking through the central city. Photo / Eva de Jong

About 200 people have marched through central Whanganui in support of a national hīkoi taking place over the coming week in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.

The protest began at Pākaitore on Monday morning with about five motorbikes leading about 200 people in a march along Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave towards Majestic Square.

The national hīkoi organised by Te Pāti Māori-aligned advocacy group Toitū te Tiriti kicked off in Cape Rēinga at dawn on Monday.

The hīkoi will pass through at least two dozen towns across the North Island before descending on Parliament in Wellington next Tuesday but it will not come through Whanganui.

Whanganui protesters chanted “Whanganui is under attack, stand up fight back”, sang waiata and waved flags as they walked down Victoria Ave.

Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave were temporarily shut down by protesters. Police oversaw the march and traffic resumed flowing once the protesters arrived in Majestic Square.

Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase, who travelled from Taumarunui to attend the protest, said politicians pushing the Treaty Principles Bill were damaging strong relationships that had been built by Māori.

“It’s very unjust,” Kahukura Hadley-Chase said.

“It pushes back not only Māori but the whole country.”

Te Wai Māori director Pahia Turia spoke to the crowd gathered at Majestic Square, calling for the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi to be better recognised.

He expressed bitter disappointment at Act’s proposed Treaty Principles Bill.

“Probably the most significant part of Te Tiriti o Waitangi is that it assured us that we never ceded sovereignty, we never gave up rangatiratanga – our right to self-determine.

“This isn’t anything new, the reality of it is that Māori have always been used as a political football for a political regime when they see it as an opportunity to gain votes.”

The hīkoi stopped at Majestic Square where there were speeches and performances. Photo / Eva de Jong
Lulu Simi, who is part of the Taihape-Rangitīkei kotahitanga movement, said she was “fed up and tired” of the Government not being held accountable for its commitment to the Treaty.

“We must hold the Government accountable to the promises Te Tiriti o Waitangi brought to our people and to uphold the mana of that document.”

Iwi leader Ken Mair said it was a fantastic turnout in Whanganui and was a celebration of being Māori and kotahitanga (unity or solidarity).

“I think it’s extremely important that we focus on Te Tiriti o Waitangi as being at the core of our thinking throughout Aotearoa.

“We need a clear systemic change in this country.”

Whanganui resident Marilyn Davis said the protesters felt strongly about showing support for the national hīkoi.

“It’s not acceptable what the Government is doing to us, these bills are just trying to get rid of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and our reo [language].”

Nationally, the hīkoi will continue over the coming week with police establishing a major operations centre at police headquarters in Wellington to oversee the response to protests across New Zealand.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

