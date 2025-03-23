Whanganui's culture and heritage are set to be highlighted by a new programme coming to the Horizons region. File photo / Bevan Conley
A programme aimed at directing visitors to significant landmarks is coming to the Manawatū-Whanganui region.
Tohu Whenua: Landmarks that tell our stories is a collaboration between the Department of Conservation, Heritage New Zealand, and Ministry for Culture and Heritage, which creates free itineraries for regions with tourism attractions that highlight culture and heritage.
“It acts as a quick, easy guide for people to find these places and experience our history, learn more, and have a good time,” Tohu Whenua programme manager Caroline Toplis said.
Currently the programme is in Northland, West Coast and Otago with Canterbury being launched mid-2025.
“The goal is to be everywhere in the country but we’re small so we can only do a little bit at a time,” Toplis said.
“We’re hoping to find someone for the role who knows the region really well already,” Toplis said.
The process of curating an itinerary takes time as Tohu Whenua is dedicated to engaging with locals when choosing what landmarks to feature.
“We don’t swoop in and pick [the landmarks] ourselves. We go through a process of engagement, so we will be engaging with iwi, councils, other community organisations, and asking them to nominate places that are important to them.
“Because we use an engagement process it can take some time and there’s a lot of ground to cover.”
Toplis estimated that Tohu Whenua will officially launch in the region in mid to late 2026.
“It’s really early days for us,” she said.
Two reasons why the Horizons region was picked out as an area of interest include the three rivers – Whanganui, Manawatū, and Rangitīkei – and Whanganui’s pride in its history.
“We were keen to do another North Island region that already has a lot of great heritage experience and rich stories. We’re also aware that Whanganui, in particular, loves to embrace its heritage,” Toplis said.
“The idea is finding these places that are really important from a heritage perspective, important heritage stories that are also great to visit.”
Around 10 sites will be chosen as a part of the itinerary based on conversations with local authorities and iwi.