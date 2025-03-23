The chosen landmarks in these locations include parks, heritage houses, mines and boats.

“We promote these places and share them with visitors to New Zealand and New Zealanders and encourage them to learn more about our history and our culture, and do it while they’re having fun.”

Tohu Whenua has chosen the Manawatū-Whanganui region for its next location and is searching for a project manager for the region.

“We’re hoping to find someone for the role who knows the region really well already,” Toplis said.

The process of curating an itinerary takes time as Tohu Whenua is dedicated to engaging with locals when choosing what landmarks to feature.

“We don’t swoop in and pick [the landmarks] ourselves. We go through a process of engagement, so we will be engaging with iwi, councils, other community organisations, and asking them to nominate places that are important to them.

“Because we use an engagement process it can take some time and there’s a lot of ground to cover.”

Toplis estimated that Tohu Whenua will officially launch in the region in mid to late 2026.

“It’s really early days for us,” she said.

The Horizons region has been picked out as an area of interest, with the Whanganui River and Whanganui’s pride in its history helping influence the decision. Photo / NZME

Two reasons why the Horizons region was picked out as an area of interest include the three rivers – Whanganui, Manawatū, and Rangitīkei – and Whanganui’s pride in its history.

“We were keen to do another North Island region that already has a lot of great heritage experience and rich stories. We’re also aware that Whanganui, in particular, loves to embrace its heritage,” Toplis said.

“The idea is finding these places that are really important from a heritage perspective, important heritage stories that are also great to visit.”

Around 10 sites will be chosen as a part of the itinerary based on conversations with local authorities and iwi.

“We hope to be able to get some good conversations going early on and that will help to build that network.”

Whanganui and Partners strategic lead of visitor industries Paul Chaplow said the region has “really rich stories to tell”.

“It’s awesome that they’re coming here,” he said.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.