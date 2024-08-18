The Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust and Whanganui District Council have organised an Our Stories exhibition for October's heritage festival. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum

An upcoming exhibition to celebrate 100 years of Whanganui being a city needs local input, in the form of memories and stories about the places, people, clubs and groups that have been part of those 100 years.

The Our Stories exhibition is one of many events running during the Whanganui Heritage Festival, a 10-day event celebrating 100 years since Whanganui gained city status in 1924, said Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust co-chair Helen Craig.

The festival is a partnership between the Whanganui District Council and the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust and Craig said both the council and heritage trust look forward to seeing the exhibition entries.

“We have so many fantastic organisations, and businesses in Whanganui that are also celebrating 100 years. The exhibition is a way to engage with the public and show the breadth of history here through stories from individuals, schools and organisations.”

During the festival, the War Memorial Centre will be filled with the stories in poster or video form for the exhibition, she said.