The road will be closed between Stewart and Awahuri Feilding Rds to allow part of it to be rebuilt. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 3 between Whanganui and Palmerston North will be closed during the day for three weeks in October.

The closure was to allow part of the road at Awahuri to be rebuilt, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The work will be carried out from Monday, October 3, to Thursday, October 20, between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

During this time, SH3 will be closed between Stewart and Awahuri Feilding Rds.

Traffic travelling south towards Palmerston North will be diverted down Stewart Rd to Awahuri Feilding Rd, with northbound traffic taking the same route in reverse.

Overnight and on Sundays, the road will be open with a 30km/h temporary speed limit.

There would be a detour in place while the road was closed to allow contractors to undertake the work, Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui system manager maintenance and operations Rob Service said.

"Our contractors will rebuild a section of State Highway 3 between Stewart Rd and Awahuri Feilding Rd to build strength back into it, improve drainage and ensure it is safe for people to use," Service said.

There were various phases to the renewal work, including hoeing the existing pavement, adding additional base course gravel, grade compact and sealing with a first coat.

"Contractors will then be back in about 12 months to add the second coat seal, which is the final waterproof layer," he said.

"This is a standard road construction technique used across New Zealand, which ensures the first coat is well trafficked to prevent flushing."

Flushing is where bitumen rises up through the road surface covering the chip, resulting in a lack of texture and skid resistance, according to Waka Kotahi.

In wet weather, it does not allow water to drain away effectively, and can cause a loss of traction.

The work is being carried out as part of the Manawatū-Whanganui summer maintenance programme.

Waka Kotahi asks people to follow traffic management directions and adhere to speed restrictions to ensure the safety of everyone involved and to minimise the risk of damage to vehicles and any new seal.