Three generations enjoy a Whanganui Mother's Day cruise on the Waimarie

The Pinkney family from Palmerston North joined the Mother's Day cruise aboard the Waimarie for her last trip of the season. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Paddle steamer Waimarie was filled with passengers celebrating Mother's Day as she took her last cruise of the season on the Whanganui River.

The popular cruise attracted both local and visiting passengers on Sunday and three generations of one family came from Palmerston North for a journey on the historic riverboat.

Sophia Pinkney, 13, and her sister Ali, 10, were celebrating their mum Christina and grandmother Margaret along with their dad Stephen.

Grandad Ted Pinkney was also on board along with his sister-in-law Margaret Bodell and her husband Roy.

The Waimarie has had her busiest season ever this year, welcoming more than 10,000 passengers since the season opened in October.

Fears that a lack of international visitors would put a big dent in passenger numbers proved to be unfounded as domestic tourists flocked to experience sailing on New Zealand's only authentic coal-fired paddle steamer still in operation.

Although Kiwi travellers made up the bulk of passenger lists, it was a couple from Australia who were named the 10,000th to board.

When the couple searched online for Whanganui attractions before leaving Sydney, they found the Waimarie at the top of the list.

The Waimarie will begin sailing again on October 23 and her smaller cousin the Wairua will continue offering cruises during the winter months.