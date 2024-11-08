More than 2600 children from 37 schools took on the Tough Kid obstacle course at Cooks Gardens on Friday. Photo / Olivia Reid

Thousands of students have toughed it out on an obstacle course at Whanganui’s Cooks Gardens.

On a sunny Friday, more than 2600 children from 37 schools in the Whanganui region took on Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui′s Tough Kid obstacle course.

Image 1 of 17 : Thousands of students took on the 2024 Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Tough Kid challenge at Cooks Gardens on November 8. Photo / Olivia Reid

On the blow of an air horn, the kids took off on the athletics track, then ran uphill and zigzagged back down to conquer a range of obstacles.

They included climbing over a mountain of hay, getting sprayed with hoses, crawling through tunnels, vans and cars, and a waterslide to the finish line.