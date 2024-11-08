Thousands of students have toughed it out on an obstacle course at Whanganui’s Cooks Gardens.
On a sunny Friday, more than 2600 children from 37 schools in the Whanganui region took on Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui′s Tough Kid obstacle course.
On the blow of an air horn, the kids took off on the athletics track, then ran uphill and zigzagged back down to conquer a range of obstacles.
They included climbing over a mountain of hay, getting sprayed with hoses, crawling through tunnels, vans and cars, and a waterslide to the finish line.