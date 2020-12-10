The Treasury retail and hospitality space opens in Whanganui

Andrew and Carolyn Tripe have spent the past six months working hard to get The Treasury the way it looks now. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has a new boutique retail and hospitality space - one aiming to bring a big-city feel.

Sitting next to Majestic Square, The Treasury has opened its doors to Whanganui. With 10 different tenants in the building, including boutique fashion, artisan food and beverages, co-working spaces, a hair studio and office space, the owners are aiming to provide an experience that speaks for itself.

Husband and wife owners Andrew Tripe and Carolyn Nicklin said the idea was born during Covid-19 lockdown in April after going back in forth with what the building should become. They quickly moved towards the idea to fill the building with a venture that would honour and respect the building's majesty and beauty as well as creating something unique for Whanganui.

"What we are trying to do is create a destination where people love to be. They can shop, eat, drink and even work there. The Treasury will be a special place in the heart of our city."

With a variety of stores ranging from a selective range of NZ-made designer women's fashion and accessories, plant-based smoothies and juices, a delicatessen with an exclusive range of products and a fresh food noshery with award winning coffee, the owners want to create a destination experience based on authenticity and quality.

Nationally renowned hairdresser Sam Su'a has an upstairs space, a big name and feather in the cap for The Treasury.

"Sam is a great asset for The Treasury. People in Whanganui will discover that soon. Him being here is symbolic of the direction of The Treasury," Tripe said.

Alongside Sam is Thrive Whanganui – providing and advocating for social enterprise in Whanganui.

Andrew Tripe wanted to fill the former National Bank of New Zealand building with something that represented the space with class. Photo / Bevan Conley

First-time business owner Haidee Connors has opened Soul Food Superfood Bar in The Treasury, an eatery focused on using raw, plant-based ingredients and whole foods to make healthy smoothies, bowls and juices.

The 27-year-old mum began eating vegan five years ago wanted to provide Whanganui with a new fresh option.

"I just researched, researched and researched nutrition and how the human soul and spirit needs better nutrition. We are so into fast food and packaged food.

"Whanganui needed something like this."

Kaleb McNabb, nephew of owner Annette Jones, is managing The Burrow Fresh and The Burrow Select, expansions upon The Burrow store on Taupo Quay.

Kate McKenzie, niece of Jones, is helping run The Burrow Fresh, and said they were excited to be in the revamped building and build upon their Taupo Quay store.

"We wanted to change it up a bit. We still have some coffee and food, but we wanted to spice it by having our meats, cheese and drinks you don't have elsewhere."

The newly developed and acclaimed Maria Lane Eatery and Bar, located in the alleyway at the rear of The Treasury, is part of the group as well and will be opening a new wine bar in February 2021.

"What we are excited about is providing the people of Whanganui and visitors with an exceptional experience and also increasing the vibrancy and activation of the city centre from morning to evening."

• The Treasury is open 8am-4pm Monday to Saturday and opens at 9am on Sundays.